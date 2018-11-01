Cannabis company to participate in Okanagan College career fair

One of the Okanagan’s newer companies will be front and present at Okanagan College’s career fair this weekend.

On Sunday, November 4th, Okanagan College will host its 37th annual career fair, a chance for high school and post-secondary students to explore potential career paths. Organizers say it’s the longest-running career expo in the Interior and that it attracts more than 50 employers plus hundreds of prospective students every year.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelowna campus, 1000 KLO Road.

This career fair, though, will be different from previous ones, courtesy of cannabis legalization last month. At the fair, Lyle Oberg of Flowr, a cannabis company in Lake Country, will give an hour-long presentation about cannabis career opportunities at noon.

“We’re passionate about getting involved with Okanagan College because it helps bring our communities together and build for the future,” said Oberg, Flowr’s corporate project management officer. “Flowr is not going anywhere. We’re staying in the region, we’re looking for local employees and we’re only getting bigger.”

“Ninety-five per cent of our employees are local and we have a substantial need for even more employees in a wide variety of positions,” added Oberg. “That’s one of the interesting parts of this industry, we need office administrators, business people, cultivators, managers, trimmers, marketers, and more, all the way up to PhD researchers – this industry is really limitless.”

Flowr says it’s been in operation for almost a year and within that time has already hired 120 full- and part-time employees and is preparing to double that number within the next six to eight months.

“The Okanagan has been an epicentre of cannabis for years and I’m hoping to shed some light on the exciting careers you can have in this industry,” said Oberg. “I imagine there are a lot of people out there with questions and I’m happy to take the time and really get to the bottom of things with them.”