Employers look for new hires at Fleming College job fair

For the past three years, the Frost Campus of Fleming College in Lindsay has held a job fair. The campus specializes in environmental and natural resource sciences and maintains links with businesses in the field.

So when Fleming announced this year’s event, 75 businesses from as far away as the Yukon came looking for employees.

“A lot of times when they come, they’re just wanting to promote their companies but today, every company here is hiring within the next six months so it’s an exciting time,” says Marie Walden-Oulahen, with Fleming College.

The college’s courses range from ecosystem management, to resources drilling and blasting, to heavy equipment operator, and the businesses attending the job fair were looking for graduates in all programs.

With a burgeoning interest around the world in maintaining supplies of clean water, the future looks bright for graduates of the college’s water quality programs.

“So many jobs out there right now, any sort of plant jobs, to the mines, to a lot of field work, both in wastewater and drinking water,” said Adam Bombla of the advanced water systems management program.

Murray Hall is a Fleming graduate and was at the job fair looking for employees for his businesses that include Halltech Environmental, which offers GPS Solutions for a wide variety of businesses.

“In the first two hours, I probably have 30 resumes, each and every one of them would be excellent candidates, very well spoken, highly technically capable,” said Hall.