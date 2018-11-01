Van bursts into flames boarding B.C. ferry to Tsawwassen

A vehicle fire caused a delay for passengers on a ferry to Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

A van burst into flames while boarding the 10:15 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Alberni, which was travelling from Tsawwassen to Duke Point, B.C.

Ferry crews used extinguishers to fight the blaze, and Delta firefighters brought the fire under control.

Two B.C. Ferries employees were sent to hospital as a precaution.

The ferry was loaded using the lower deck and departed 47 minutes late.

There were no injuries, and the vessel suffered no damage.