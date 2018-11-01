BC Ferries
November 1, 2018 4:28 pm
Updated: November 1, 2018 4:41 pm

Van bursts into flames boarding B.C. ferry to Tsawwassen

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: A van burst into flames while boarding the 10:15 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Alberni from Tsawwassen to Duke Point. Viewer video shows crews quickly dousing the fire. There were no injuries or vessel damage, and the sailing commenced after a short delay.

A A

A vehicle fire caused a delay for passengers on a ferry to Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

A van burst into flames while boarding the 10:15 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Alberni, which was travelling from Tsawwassen to Duke Point, B.C.

READ MORE: Asphalt truck gets stuck boarding B.C. ferry, leads to delays

Ferry crews used extinguishers to fight the blaze, and Delta firefighters brought the fire under control.

Two B.C. Ferries employees were sent to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Asphalt truck gets stuck boarding B.C. ferry, leads to delays

The ferry was loaded using the lower deck and departed 47 minutes late.

There were no injuries, and the vessel suffered no damage.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Ferries
BC ferries Fire
BC Ferries van fire
BC ferry
BC ferry fire
ferry fire
Queen of Alberni
Queen of Alberni fire
Tsawwassen
Tsawwassen ferry fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News