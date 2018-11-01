Puljujarvi returns, Koskinen in net as Edmonton Oilers host Blackhawks

After being a healthy scratch for four games, Jesse Puljujarvi returns to the Edmonton Oilers lineup Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Have a positive impact on the game. Sometimes you don’t score, but you still have to find a way to have that positive impact,” said head coach Todd McLellan.

McLellan said Puljujarvi and some other scratched players have been sitting in the press box with assistant coach Manny Viveiros and goalie coach Dustin Schwartz during games.

“They’ve been going through different situations or scenarios, clarifying language, making sure some of the situations we’ve talked to them about they see and they can analyze from way up high,” explained McLellan.

Puljujarvi has one goal in seven games this season. Kailer Yamamoto will be scratched.

In goal, Mikko Koskinen will make his second start. On Saturday, Koskinen made 24 saves in a 5-3 win in Nashville.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers finally punch out Preds

“I felt like he instilled confidence in our group. It was a breakaway early in the game he made a stop on,” said McLellan. “He looked confident. He looked under control. He handled rebounds well.”

The Oilers will be facing Chicago for the second time this week. On Sunday, the Oilers scored a 2-1 overtime win.

“They’re a good offensive team. They come out at you in waves. We have to find ways to manage that and create our own opportunities,” said winger Drake Caggiula.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win third game in a row with overtime decision in Chicago

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Caggiula

Rieder – Draisaitl – Chiasson

Lucic – Strome – Puljujarvi

Khaira – Brodziak – Kassian

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Garrison – Benning

Koskinen

The Oilers and Blackhawks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.