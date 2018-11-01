Manitobans don’t trust Province on climate change, says new poll

Manitobans don’t trust their provincial government about global warming and climate change, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, released Thursday, said only 24 per cent of Manitobans trust information from the province about climate change.

That’s the lowest confidence level of any region across Canada, and a far cry from Quebec residents, who have the most faith in their provincial government on the topic, at 46 per cent.

The study also found that a slim majority of Canadians are inclined to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon pricing plan – especially since his Oct. 23 announcement about rebates.

READ MORE: Majority of Canadians back carbon tax — Saskatchewan’s support is also growing: poll

Support for the federal plan rose nine points to 54 per cent following the rebate announcement, with residents of Quebec, Saskatchewan and Ontario showing the greatest increase in support.

Despite the increase in support for Trudeau’s plan, the majority of Canadians in all regions feel like carbon pricing is something that should be decided at the provincial level.

In Manitoba, where Premier Brian Pallister has been adamant that his government should be making the decision, 61 per cent said the province should take the lead.

Global News reached out to the provincial government for comment.

WATCH: ‘We say no’: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on carbon tax