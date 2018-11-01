Virtanen nets two as Canucks down Blackhawks 4-2

VANCOUVER – Jake Virtanen scored twice on Wednesday, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was the first two-goal game of the 22-year-old right winger’s career.

WATCH: Jake Virtanen beats Corey Crawford with shot that finds top corner

Brendan Gaunce and Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks.

Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews responded for Chicago.

WATCH: Blackhawks’ Saad splits Canucks defence, squeaks goal past Markstrom

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots and Corey Crawford turned away 24 of 28 for the Blackhawks.

Chicago was first on the scoreboard, with Saad scoring his third goal of the season midway through the first period.

WATCH: Brendan Gaunce breaks down game-winning goal against Blackhawks