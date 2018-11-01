Vancouver Canucks
November 1, 2018 3:10 am

Virtanen nets two as Canucks down Blackhawks 4-2

By The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER – Jake Virtanen scored twice on Wednesday, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was the first two-goal game of the 22-year-old right winger’s career.

Brendan Gaunce and Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks.

Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews responded for Chicago.

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots and Corey Crawford turned away 24 of 28 for the Blackhawks.

Chicago was first on the scoreboard, with Saad scoring his third goal of the season midway through the first period.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

