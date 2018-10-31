Okanagan SPCA shelters get boost from Silver Star

The SPCA shelters in Kelowna and Vernon have a few thousand dollars extra to help animals in need after a Halloween-related fundraiser hosted by Silver Star Mountain Resort and Bannister GM in Vernon.

On Tuesday, organizers handed over a $6,300 cheque to the BC SPCA.

The funds will be split between the North Okanagan and Central Okanagan shelters.

“The proceeds and donations received by the BC SPCA from Silver Star Mountain Resort is absolutely amazing,” said Chelsea Taylor, Vernon branch manager. “We are so pleased and so very grateful to be receiving these much-needed funds that will go towards medical costs, spaying/neutering, and sheltering costs.”

Last Saturday, Silver Star handed out free pumpkins at Bannister GM in Vernon in exchange for donations for the SPCA.

The resort also auctioned off one of the retired Summit Lift chairs, with the highest bidder paying $3,150.

The fundraiser also included a custom-made dog house contributed by Bannister GM. That, too, was auctioned off.

The pumpkins, lift chair and dog house resulted in about $5,000 being collected from the public.

Silver Star topped up the total to make it $6,300.

Global Okanagan’s Klaudia Van Emmerik was on hand for part of the day helping hand out the pumpkins.