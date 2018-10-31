Estevan woman charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking meth in Regina

A 20-year-old Estevan woman is facing charges that include possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Kaylee Heddie Turnbull was stopped by police in the 2000 block of Broder Street on Oct. 30, where officers discovered she had an outstanding warrant for driving while disqualified and was a suspended driver.

Police found a large amount of substance believed to be meth in the vehicle and Turnbull was placed under arrest.

Turnbull is also charged with breach of probation. She made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

