Slow Grind: Grouse Mountain to temporarily close Skyride for maintenance

Bad news for fitness fanatics: the popular Grouse Grind will now take twice as long.

Starting Thursday, B.C’s Grouse Mountain Resort’s Skyride will be closed for almost two weeks to get ready for the upcoming winter season.

The Skyride is used by many hikers to descend the mountain after they have completed the infamous Grind.

The facilities on the mountaintop, as well as the washrooms and food service, will also be shut down temporarily.

READ MORE: Grouse grind has closed for seasonal repairs in the past

The closure is due to maintenance and winter preparation projects.

Grouse Mountain Resort says it chose November 1 through the 12th as dates for the closure, because of lower foot traffic on the mountain.

Those still planning to take on the Grouse Grind will have to take another path down, the BCMC route, which adds two hours of hiking time to your trip.

Hikers cannot take the Grind back down as it is a one-way climb and hiking back down is against the rules, according to Grouse Mountain Resort.

The trail gate will also be closed Nov. 1 to Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. daily due to shorter daylight hours and to allow enough time for a return trip for visitors.

Coverage of the Grouse Grind on Globalnews.ca