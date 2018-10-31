After 25 years behind bars, parole denied for convicted rapist, murderer Bernardo

Convicted rapist and murderer Paul Bernardo has been behind bars for 25 years, and on October 17th, a two-person board denied the now 54-year-old parole.

The parole board said during the hearing that Bernardo showed a “lack of insight” into his crimes, focusing mainly on his anxiety disorder and his lack of self-esteem in an attempt to explain his behaviour. The report went on to say that in the board’s opinion, Bernardo used self-diagnosis throughout the hearing as a ‘mantra’ to dissociate himself from his actions.

The board heard statements from the mothers of two murder victims and one of his rape victims. Bernardo admitted during the hearing that he is a very flawed person who had done dreadful things, but claimed he would never re-offend if released.

“I’m so nice to everybody,” Bernardo said.

During the parole hearing Bernardo went on to say that there is no reason to fear him.

Over the past 25 years, the board said Bernardo has behaved appropriately, but said he goes to great lengths to prove his point. “The board questions your ability to be challenged, which in turn impedes the process of change,” it said.

The board added that in May, 2018, Bernardo underwent an physiological assessment and at times spoke in the third person. The board determined that he presents an undue risk to society were he to be released.

Bernardo is eligible for parole again in two years.