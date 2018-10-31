Calgary judge reserves bail decision for Alberta teen charged with shooting German tourist

A Calgary judge has reserved his decision on whether to grant bail to a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway.

The youth, who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, was in court Wednesday for the bail hearing.

READ MORE: 16-year-old facing 14 charges in connection to German tourist shooting on Alberta highway: RCMP

Several members of his family were there for support.

Provincial court Judge Peter Barley is to make his bail ruling on Thursday.

The teen can’t be named because of his age and a publication ban prevents releasing details of the bail hearing.

READ MORE: Family of German tourist shot in head on Alberta highway thanks public for support

The 60-year-old tourist was shot on Aug. 2 while driving a black Dodge Durango with his family near Morley, Alta., west of Calgary.

Police have said another vehicle was passing the Durango when a shot was fired from its passenger window and into the tourist’s SUV.

The Durango crashed into a ditch near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre on Stoney Nakoda land.

Three family members in the SUV weren’t seriously injured.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of a shooting near Morley, Alta. that left a German tourist seriously injured

READ MORE: Fundraiser for German tourist shot in head closed after ‘overwhelming’ response surpasses goal

The driver survived and was flown back to Germany, where surgeons removed the bullet.

RCMP say there were others in the car with the accused, but no other charges are pending and investigators aren’t searching for other suspects.