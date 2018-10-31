Traffic
Woman injured in collision in Peterborough’s south end

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two vehicles collided in Peterborough's south end on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee Miller/CHEX news
One person was taken to hospital following a collision in Peterborough’s south end.

Just before 2 p.m., emergency responders were called to a collision at the intersection of McKellar Street and Monaghan Road involving two cars. One of the vehicles T-boned the other.

Witnesses say a woman was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

