Operation Heat to ticket Waterloo youths caught in the act of doing good

Waterloo Regional Police have launched Operation Heat throughout the area once again.

The program sees police give tickets to youths who are spotted by officers doing good deeds.

The “tickets” are actually a coupon for a free hot chocolate, redeemable at any Mac’s Convenience/Circle K stores.

“We are excited to once again take part in a program that encourages youth to make positive decisions and, as a result, better our community,” Waterloo police chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

“This is a chance to not only reinforce good behavior, but to build positive relationships between our youth and our officers.”

Officers will be on the lookout for kids picking up trash or helping someone cross the street, or even riding a bike with a helmet.