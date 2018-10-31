Peterborough Police issue warning about Canada Revenue Agency scam

When it comes to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam, Peterborough Police are asking you to stop, pause and think, after three Peterborough residents fell victim to the scam this week.

“Ask, do I actually owe money?” said Det. Const. Keith Calderwood. “Don’t call the number that they left on your machine. You need to go on the real website and go on your account or phone the actual CRA. They can tell you whether you actually owe money.”

Many residents have received the call from a robotic sounding voice demanding money on a threat of a warrant being issued for their arrest.

“We don’t actually arrest for tax-related offences,” Calderwood said. “In this situation, you would be summoned to attend court and you have to attend on your own.”

The scammers have been known to ask for payment in prepaid credit cards or gift cards. According to the CRA, it doesn’t accept payment with those methods. It also states it doesn’t leave personal information on voicemails or answering machines and doesn’t send emails with links for payment.

Police are advising anyone who receives this call to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.