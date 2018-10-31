Fire rips through 3 townhomes, pickup truck in Barrie
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire which ripped through three townhouses in Barrie Wednesday morning.
Barrie Fire and Emergency Services were called to a townhouse on Coughlin Road early Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a fire.
According to Barrie Fire, three townhomes and a pickup truck were involved.
Barrie Fire says crews had the fire under control by around 9 a.m., and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
READ MORE: Fire destroys home under renovation in Etobicoke
Officials say an investigator with Barrie Fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal have been called to the scene to investigate.
According to a tweet from Barrie Fire, it appears the fire started in the garage of one of the homes, however, investigators will be on scene for most of the day to determine the cause.
A portion of Coughlin Road between Emms Drive and Essa Road was closed temporarily while crews worked to control the flames, however, it has reopened.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.