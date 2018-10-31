Fire rips through 3 townhomes, pickup truck in Barrie

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire which ripped through three townhouses in Barrie Wednesday morning.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services were called to a townhouse on Coughlin Road early Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a fire.

According to Barrie Fire, three townhomes and a pickup truck were involved.

Crews remain on scene. No injuries but the fire involved 3 townhomes and a pickup truck. — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) October 31, 2018

Barrie Fire says crews had the fire under control by around 9 a.m., and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Officials say an investigator with Barrie Fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal have been called to the scene to investigate.

According to a tweet from Barrie Fire, it appears the fire started in the garage of one of the homes, however, investigators will be on scene for most of the day to determine the cause.

A portion of Coughlin Road between Emms Drive and Essa Road was closed temporarily while crews worked to control the flames, however, it has reopened.

6 BFES units remain on scene checking for hot spots. Fire at 91 Coughlin Rd appears to have started in the garage. OFM and BFES investigator will be on scene most of today to determine cause. Continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NgKXnqglFw — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) October 31, 2018