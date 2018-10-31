Rapper Young Greatness killed in shooting at New Orleans waffle house

Cash Money rapper Young Greatness was shot and killed early Monday (Oct. 29) morning in New Orleans, according to CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

According to the reports, police said Young Greatness was shot once outside a Waffle House in his hometown of New Orleans around 1:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects are said to have fled in the rapper’s vehicle following the shooting. Police are looking for two individuals.

Young Greatness, whose real name was Theodore Jones, was 34.

Fans of the rapper took to Twitter to mourn the death of Young Greatness.

RIP Young Greatness😢.. A son taken from his mother and a father taken from his daughter.. This shit is too sad and happens too often smh .. WHEN WILL THE VIOLENCE STOP 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/TPX2uDsUFX — Michael Queen🚶🏼 (@_micthekid) October 30, 2018

JUST IN: NOPD released more pictures of the person of interest connected to the #YoungGreatness murder. If you have any info, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 @wdsu @YoungGreatness7 pic.twitter.com/ib6qR9FvFD — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) October 30, 2018

This is so deep to me on so many levels. Once you start noticing the hate and jealousy it almost forces you to start moving different. Long live the real.

Rest In Peace Young Greatness 🙏🏾 @YoungGreatness7 pic.twitter.com/2rLwcmOWvW — One Shot Dot (@OneShotDotMusic) October 31, 2018

R.i.p. Young Greatness — Jacquees (@Jacquees) October 29, 2018

Rest in Paradise Young Greatness

🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/SPmQNZVD9S — QualityControlMusic (@QCTheLabelMusic) October 29, 2018

Soulja Slim, Big L, Lil Snupe, Stack Bundles, Slim Dunkin, Lil Jojo, Proof, Doe B, Bankroll Fresh, Jimmy Wopo, XXX, and now Young Greatness all got killed in their hometown. It’s sad but where you’re from will hate you the most… — D.Shim (@dshimbeatz) October 29, 2018

Heart broken this am God Be with you Young Greatness. Rest In Peace brother — Wale (@Wale) October 29, 2018

Rip Young Greatness.. Crazy world.. — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) October 29, 2018

Rapper Young Greatness is known as Teddy by family and friends. His sister sent us this photo of him & his son, he was shot & killed today pic.twitter.com/yzhfiUEc3J — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) October 29, 2018

RIP YOUNG GREATNESS 🙏🏼 — Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) October 29, 2018

RIP to younggreatness 🤦‍♂️ — sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) October 29, 2018

He released his first mixtape Rich & Famous in 2012 and later signed with Atlanta’s Quality Control Music before joining Cash Money in 2017.

Young Greatness is best known for his 2015 single Moolah, which he performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Police are still gathering evidence regarding potential suspects for Young Greatness’ murder.