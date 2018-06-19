Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo gunned down at 21
Up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh on Monday, June 18.
Police say the 21-year-old rapper was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in the city’s Hill District on Monday afternoon.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wopo was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m. at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Monday.
“Two male victims [were] both transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway,” Alicia George, Pittsburgh police spokesperson said. “This was an isolated incident, an apparent drive-by.”
One witness who lives on the street said the victims’ vehicle was being followed. The second vehicle pulled alongside it, fired two shots and then fled, according to KDKA-TV.
The Elm Street rapper's manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed the death on Monday, saying in a Facebook post,
“I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community,” Maglin wrote of the artist born Travon Smart. “We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro.”
Wopo had multiple videos that surpassed 1-million views on YouTube, including Elm Street and First Day Out.
He previously told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had been shot twice in the past.
His lawyer, Owen Seman, says he spoke with Wopo minutes before the shooting to discuss a contract with a major rap label.
Later Monday evening, Pittsburgh rappers Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods took to social media to express their condolences.
Manager Sledgren posted an emotional message on Twitter following the news.
Grammy-nominated music producer Johnny Juliano tweeted: “Prayers going out to Jimmy Wopo.”
Many others from the hip-hop community turned to social media to mourn the loss of Wopo.
— With files from the Associated Press
