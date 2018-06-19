Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo gunned down at 21

Up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh on Monday, June 18.

Police say the 21-year-old rapper was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in the city’s Hill District on Monday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wopo was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m. at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Monday.

READ MORE: Rapper XXXTentacion dead at age 20 in Miami-area shooting

“Two male victims [were] both transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway,” Alicia George, Pittsburgh police spokesperson said. “This was an isolated incident, an apparent drive-by.”

One witness who lives on the street said the victims’ vehicle was being followed. The second vehicle pulled alongside it, fired two shots and then fled, according to KDKA-TV.

The Elm Street rapper’s manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed the death on Monday, saying in a Facebook post, “I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world.”

“I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community,” Maglin wrote of the artist born Travon Smart. “We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro.”

READ MORE: Lil Peep, rapper and fashion star, dead at 21

Wopo had multiple videos that surpassed 1-million views on YouTube, including Elm Street and First Day Out.

He previously told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had been shot twice in the past.

His lawyer, Owen Seman, says he spoke with Wopo minutes before the shooting to discuss a contract with a major rap label.

READ MORE: Charlie Murphy’s final tweet: ‘Release the past to rest’

Later Monday evening, Pittsburgh rappers Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods took to social media to express their condolences.

Damn cuz … Rest up @jimmywopo_ 🙏🏾 — Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) June 18, 2018

Just thinking like damn lil cuz we ain’t even get to tell the world the big news … Gang 🙏🏾🤘🏾@jimmywopo_ pic.twitter.com/ouGo5ydBj1 — Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) June 19, 2018

Manager Sledgren posted an emotional message on Twitter following the news.

We just signed him

I can’t stop crying — Sledgren (@ImSledgren) June 18, 2018

Grammy-nominated music producer Johnny Juliano tweeted: “Prayers going out to Jimmy Wopo.”

Prayers going out to @jimmywopo_ — Johnny Juliano (@JohnnyJuliano) June 18, 2018

READ MORE: Prodigy of Mobb Deep dead at 42

Many others from the hip-hop community turned to social media to mourn the loss of Wopo.

R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Music as a whole was feeling really good until yesterday…we gotta do better as a people. We should be able to be young and enjoy our success without fearing death at the hands of our peers or hometown neighborhoods. #RIPXXXTentacion #RIPJimmyWopo — King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 19, 2018

Another rapper took by his own city … rest up my brother @jimmywopo_ 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZHxXHdT9We — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) June 18, 2018

Man… RIP Jimmy Wopo. One of the few new artists I enjoyed a lot in the last year. I remember Mac tweeted "First Day Out" and I thought this dude is very charismatic AND he can rap. 'Back Against The Wall' was a great album. Sad he won't get a chance to reach his potential. — Sermon (@SermonsDomain) June 18, 2018

RIP to Jimmy Wopo. Your legacy will live on forever. Your impact to our city, Pittsburgh, will never be forgotten. — Noah Miller (@iamnoahmiller) June 18, 2018

RIP Jimmy Wopo, for my money the best rapper to ever break out of Pittsburgh. Radiant 1000-watt charisma and a legitimately original stylist. Kendrick's "Humble" was nothing if not an homage to "Elm Street." This is just terrible and senseless. pic.twitter.com/KgKcEhTVMa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 18, 2018

Prayers To Jimmy Wopo 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) June 18, 2018

Thanks for the love and prayers, my bro with God now🙏🏽Trapnese 4ever🖤 — Hardo (@trapnhardo) June 18, 2018

Man, Rest In Peace Jimmy Wopo — John Geiger (@JohnGeiger_) June 18, 2018

Very sad to know that Jimmy Wopo was killed today. We interviewed him and his manager last summer about his music and he seemed to have a bright future in hip hop. I’m hearing a big record deal was coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Two2Dk9Gjb — 🅱eau 🅱erman (@BeauWTAE) June 19, 2018

Jimmy Wopo was like a lil brother… Wopo was supposed to be in California with me rn…was supposed to be on stage with me performing this past weekend in La…. i wrote a letter to his parole officer so he could leave the state… I wish he made the flight… R.i.p @jimmywopo_ pic.twitter.com/C8cIEYwGdi — Ponce DeLeioun (@PonceDeLeioun) June 19, 2018

Looking for ✌🏿 in America.

RIP @jimmywopo_ — Venus & Doc (@EarthGang) June 18, 2018

REST IN PARADISE @XXXTENTACION AND MY SLIME @JIMMYWOPO_ YOUNG TALENTED LIVES ENDED WAY TOO SOON, MUCH LOVE AND SUPPORT TO BOTH FAMILIES FORREAL — 6-0 🏁 (@RetcH07BIX) June 18, 2018

They killed Jimmy Wopo too! Wtf. We gotta do better — BIG L!TO (@YoungLito) June 18, 2018

— With files from the Associated Press