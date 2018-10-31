Monsef nominated as Liberal candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha

Maryam Monsef will be seeking re-election as MP for Peterborough-Kawartha.

Monsef, the current Minister of the Status of Women, will run uncontested as the Liberal Party’s candidate, according to the Peterborough-Kawartha Federal Liberal Association.

Under Liberal Party of Canada rules — which the party explains on its website — current Liberal MPs are automatically nominated again as 2019 candidates provided the MP and the local Liberal association meet certain “new targets for community engagement.”

Thank you #PtboKawartha for allowing me to be your voice in Ottawa. I’m grateful to have been nominated as the @liberal_party candidate for the 2019 election. Many thanks to my hardworking team for always having my back. #TeamTrudeau https://t.co/OUIxZjXCxA — Maryam Monsef (@MaryamMonsef) October 30, 2018

She was elected the MP in the 2015 federal election, defeating Conservative candidate Michael Skinner. The pair will square off in the 2019 federal election as Skinner was nominated as the Conservatives’ candidate back in the spring.

The NDP and Green Party have yet to announce candidates for the riding.

Monsef was appointed Minister of Democratic Institutions in November 2015. A cabinet shuffle in January 2017 moved her to current role.

In a statement released by the Liberal riding association, Monsef said working for the people daily is “incredibly meaningful and rewarding.”

“Together, we’ve accomplished a great deal for the region and much work remains,” she said. “I’m grateful to have once again been nominated as the Liberal Party candidate for our riding in 2019. Together, we will continue to grow Canada’s middle class and support those working hard to join it. Thanks to my great local team who helped make this happen. Here’s to you and all the hard work along the road to 2019 election.”

Earlier this month, Northumberland-Peterborough South Liberal MP Kim Rudd announced her intentions to seek re-election. Her announcement included a visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

