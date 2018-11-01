Guelph Storm power past Kitchener Rangers

The Guelph Storm powered past the Kitchener Rangers 6-2 in the Halloween version of the Highway 7 Battle on Tuesday night.

Liam Hawel opened the scoring for Guelph as he netted his seventh goal of the season at 5:30 of the first period.

Isaac Ratliffe netted a power-play marker a few minutes for Guelph before Michael Vukojevic countered for the Rangers.

A shorthanded marker from the Storm’s Keegan Stevenson was followed by a goal from Keegan Stevenson and Guelph headed out of the first period with a 4-1 lead.

The Storm continued their onslaught in the second frame with Ratliffe and Stevenson netting their second goals of the game.

Lucas Pfeil replaced Luke Richardson in between the pipes for the Rangers in the third period and that seemed to stem the tide for Kitchener.

Rangers forward Jonathan Yantsis finished off the scoring in the third period making the final total 6-2.

Anthony Popovic made 37 saves for Guelph to record the win.

Both teams will return to action on Friday night as the Rangers will host North Bay and the Storm visit Sault Ste. Marie.