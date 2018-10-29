Kitchener Rangers eke out win over Generals in Oshawa

The Kitchener Rangers were in Oshawa Saturday night to face the Generals and they managed to eke out a 3-2 win on the road.

The Rangers dominated play early on, taking the game’s first seven shots as Kitchener forward Jonathan Yantsis put one behind Oshawa’s Cole Ceci to open the scoring.

With just five seconds left in the opening period, Tyler Tullio evened the score for the home side.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers fall to Soo Greyhounds

In the second period, Alexey Lipanov and Yantsis each scored to put the Rangers ahead 3-1.

In the last frame, Kyle MacLean scored for Oshawa to tighten things up but Rangers netminder Luke Richardson slammed the door shut, stopping 33 shots for the win.

On Friday, the Rangers hosted Sault Ste, Marie, with the visiting Greyhounds coming out on top 7-4.