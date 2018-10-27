Sports
October 27, 2018 8:27 am
Updated: October 27, 2018 8:28 am

Kitchener Rangers fall to Soo Greyhounds

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Morgan Frost scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds dispatched the Kitchener Rangers 7-4.

Ryan Roth, Joe Carroll, Barrett Hayton and Jordan Sambrook also scored for the Greyhounds (10-3-2) and Mac Hollowell put away the winner at 8:58 of the second period.

Greg Meireles led Kitchener (6-5-2) with a pair of goals, while Jonathan Yantsis and Riley Damiani also found the back of the net.

