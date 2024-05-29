Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

All charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after arrest

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 2:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Police release video of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest outside PGA championship'
Police release video of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest outside PGA championship
Louisville police have released additional video footage of pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest outside last week’s PGA Championship. Scheffler, a Masters champion and the world’s No. 1 golfer, was arrested last Friday while on the way to the PGA Championship in Maryland after he was accused of failing to follow police orders during an investigation into a pedestrian fatality.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Almost two weeks after world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged during a traffic stop outside the PGA Championship, all the charges against him will be dropped.

Jefferson County prosecutor Mike O’Connell told a Kentucky judge Wednesday that his office had reviewed all the evidence and found Scheffler’s actions “do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses,” The Associated Press reports.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.”

Click to play video: 'Golf pro Scottie Scheffler says arrest ahead of PGA Championship was big misunderstanding'
Golf pro Scottie Scheffler says arrest ahead of PGA Championship was big misunderstanding
Story continues below advertisement

Scheffler, a Masters champion, was arrested May 17 outside the gate of Valhalla Golf Course, where he was set to tee off in the tournament’s second round later that morning.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The arresting officer, Det. Bryan Gillis, claimed Scheffler failed to follow police orders during an investigation into a pedestrian fatality and “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” Gillis to the ground. Gillis said his uniform pants were damaged in the fall and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

In this mug shot provided by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections Friday, May 17, 2024, Scott Scheffler is shown. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was led to a police car.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police on his way to the PGA Championship. Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections via AP

Scheffler, 27, was subsequently charged with multiple crimes: second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Trending Now

A surveillance video released by Louisville police last week showed Gillis pursuing Scheffler’s vehicle on foot and stopping him from entering the course. Scheffler is later pulled from the car and cuffed. But the video did not show Gillis’s first contact with Scheffler, authorities said.

Story continues below advertisement

Gillis has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest. In a report on that failure, Gillis wrote that Scheffler had “demanded to be let in” the golf course.

Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.

The famous golfer spent a brief stint in a jail cell, then returned to the course for the second round. He finished the tournament tied for eighth place.

With files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Pro golfer Grayson Murray dead at age 30'
Pro golfer Grayson Murray dead at age 30
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices