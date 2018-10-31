TransLink delays a deadline for LRT in Surrey, in the wake of uncertainty over its future

With the future of light rail transit (LRT) in Surrey up in the air, TransLink is pushing back at least one deadline.

TransLink says it has extended the deadline for “request for qualifications” for LRT until Dec. 19.

This was done at the request of proponents to allow for more time to receive clarity on the project from the next meeting of the Mayors’ Council on Transportation on Nov. 15.

Incoming Surrey mayor Doug McCallum is promising to ask TransLink to kill LRT and instead build SkyTrain.

At the beginning of September, TransLink said it was inviting bidders over the next two months to respond to its request for qualifications.

After that, three groups were to be shortlisted and then the request for proposals phase was to launch, that would entail a technical and price proposal for the project.