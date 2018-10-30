Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton

Officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after a daytime shooting in Brampton on Tuesday.
Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics said emergency crews were called to the Major William Sharpe Drive and Flowertown Avenue area, east of Chinguacousy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.
Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in critical condition.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.