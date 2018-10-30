Crime
October 30, 2018 6:11 pm
Updated: October 30, 2018 6:12 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton

Police are responding to a shooting near Major William Sharpe Drive and Flowertown Avenue.

Officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after a daytime shooting in Brampton on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics said emergency crews were called to the Major William Sharpe Drive and Flowertown Avenue area, east of Chinguacousy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre in critical condition.

More to come.

