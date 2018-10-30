Cannabis guru lives in Okanagan

Dennis Cooper shows pictures of his cannabis plants like a proud father.

“This one is about ready to harvest and it’s only about two feet tall,” said Cooper, 72.

The long-time Lake Country resident isn’t a scientist.

“I worked for 30 years for Canada Post,” said Cooper.

But on the side, he’d been studying marijuana. Now, he’s gathered so much information that he’s decided to post it on the internet.

“So I started that two years ago and over the two years it got bigger and bigger as I learned more stuff,” said Cooper.

One area Cooper likes to focus on is disinformation about cannabis.

“For instance, all over the internet there’s stories that marijuana will cure cancer,” said Cooper. “No, it does not cure cancer.”

But the health benefits of cannabis cannot be overlooked.

“One of the main ones is fibromyalgia,” Cooper said. “I’ve got a couple of friends who’ve got fibromyalgia and were on pharmaceutical drugs and getting no relief from it at all. So they got their medical marijuana licenses and they’re using cannabis oil now for that. They’re right off their prescription drugs now and only using cannabis to control it.”

Cooper’s site is called cannabisguru.ca — homegrown out of Lake Country. It’s free, but Cooper is taking donations to cover the cost of keeping the site up but admits things have been slow.

“Actually, I just put that donate button on last week, so we’ll see how it goes.”