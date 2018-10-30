New transit terminal in Lethbridge on target to open spring 2019

It looks like a giant game of Tetris but it’s actually the outer walls of Lethbridge’s new transit terminal.

It’s set to open in spring of next year and project manager Ric Johnston said the development is right on target.

“It’s gone very quickly. They anticipated probably eight or nine weeks for erecting the pre-cast and we are right on target.

“They are going to be done by the end of this week and dissembling the crane.”

The new Park N’ Ride Regional Transit Terminal is going up on 5th Avenue South between 7th and 8th Streets.

The budget for the project has been adjusted. Initially, the total was set for $17 million but the new cost is estimated at $19 million.

“What our budget projection was, when our costs came in, we had a bit of an overage and we made up the balance of that and we are right on target now that our price has been established,” Johnston said.

The new terminal will add nearly 300 additional parking spaces to the downtown, helping to alleviate some parking pressure.

Johnston added the major construction will be complete before the snow flies.

“We wanted the pre-cast up because once winter settles in, they will be doing the interior work on the project and we are going to enclose the building — the openings that are around there, we are going to bag those in — and heat the interior to start on the interior work.”

The new terminal might not be the only changes coming to the city service. On Monday, city council approved a proposal to apply for new provincial funding to buy seven fully electric buses.