University of Lethbridge students vote in favour of U-Pass
University of Lethbridge students have voted in favour of adopting a U-Pass with Lethbridge Transit.
The University of Lethbridge Students’ Union (ULSU) released the results of a referendum on Thursday.
Three thousand and twenty of 6,375 eligible voters cast ballots; 1,968 were in favour and 1,052 were opposed.
The U-Pass will reduce student transit fares from $289 per semester to $77.
Students who live on campus or 80 kilometres outside of Lethbridge city limits will be eligible to opt out.
