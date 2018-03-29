University of Lethbridge students vote in favour of U-Pass

University of Lethbridge students have voted in favour of adopting a U-Pass with Lethbridge Transit.

The University of Lethbridge Students’ Union (ULSU) released the results of a referendum on Thursday.

The results are in and the UPass has officially passed! 3020 students out of a possible 6375 students voted. 47% voter turnout. YES – 1968

Three thousand and twenty of 6,375 eligible voters cast ballots; 1,968 were in favour and 1,052 were opposed.

The U-Pass will reduce student transit fares from $289 per semester to $77.

Students who live on campus or 80 kilometres outside of Lethbridge city limits will be eligible to opt out.