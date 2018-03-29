Education
March 29, 2018 10:20 pm

University of Lethbridge students vote in favour of U-Pass

By Digital journalist  Global News

Lethbridge Transit buses parked at the downtown terminal.

Global News
A A

University of Lethbridge students have voted in favour of adopting a U-Pass with Lethbridge Transit.

The University of Lethbridge Students’ Union (ULSU) released the results of a referendum on Thursday.

Three thousand and twenty of 6,375 eligible voters cast ballots; 1,968 were in favour and 1,052 were opposed.

READ MORE: U-pass referendum brings up questions at University of Lethbridge town hall

The U-Pass will reduce student transit fares from $289 per semester to $77.

Students who live on campus or 80 kilometres outside of Lethbridge city limits will be eligible to opt out.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lethbridge Transit
Lethbridge UPass
Students vote for UPass
ULSU
university of lethbridge
University Of Lethbridge Students Union
UPass
UPass Lethbridge transit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News