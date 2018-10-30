Southern Alberta man charged after Lethbridge police officer assaulted

Lethbridge police are looking for a Brooks man after he allegedly tried to take an officer’s taser.

It happened early Saturday morning outside École La Vérendrye, the scene of a private Halloween party.

Officers were called to the school at around 1:30 a.m., after reports of numerous fights after a fire extinguisher was discharged in the gym.

When police arrived, a large number of intoxicated youths were seen leaving the building.

A fight started outside the school and while an while an officer was placing one person under arrest he was allegedly tackled from behind. The officer said a man tried removing his taser from its holster.

The officer managed to get up and maintain control of the weapon, but the suspect fled the scene.

Peyton Thomas Kale Many Shots, 18, faces three charges: assaulting a peace officer, disarming or attempting to disarm a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge police or Crime Stoppers.

Damage sustained to the school as a result of the Halloween party is estimated at approximately $4,000.