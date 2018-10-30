Northumberland OPP warn of suspicious man near bus stop

Northumberland OPP are investigating a report that a man tried to pick up kids at a bus stop in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Hoskin Road, about 12 kilometres northeast of the Town of Cobourg. OPP say an adult was waiting at the bus stop, alongside several children, when a van stopped nearby and the driver spoke to adult.

READ MORE: Peterborough man driving while disqualified involved in rollover: OPP

“The male driver advised the adult that the children had missed the school bus, and he offered to give the children a ride to school,” OPP stated. “When the adult waiting with the children declined the offer, the van left.”

The driver was described as being in his 50s with dark short hair, a dark goatee who was wearing glasses and a black ski jacket. The vehicle was described as a white passenger van with a black stripe on its side.

OPP are attempting to locate and speak with the driver of the van. Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment.

“The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety, and that of children, at all times,” police said.