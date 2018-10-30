Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Cory Johnson, add 2 to practice roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a trio of moves as they returned to the practice field on Tuesday after three days off.

The Bombers released defensive tackle Cory Johnson and signed both defensive end Patrick Choudja and linebacker Jacob Firlotte to the practice roster.

Johnson, 26, was in his second season in the blue and gold. He quickly earned a starting role in his rookie season where he appeared in 16 games. He recorded five sacks and 20 defensive tackles in 2017.

But Johnson fell out of favour with the club this season and lost his starting job to Brandin Bryant following a week 10 loss to the Ottawa RedBlacks. He spent one game on the injured list and had been on the practice roster ever since.

RELATED: ‘We don’t fear anyone’: Winnipeg Blue Bombers await playoff opponent

The Bombers also announced they’ve brought back Choudja and Firlotte who were both on the Bombers’ practice roster earlier this season.

Choudja, 22, spent time with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. He joined the Bombers at the beginning of the month only to be released a few weeks later.

Firlotte, 22, is starting his third stint with the club. He was released out of training camp after the Bombers selected him 58th overall in the 2018 CFL Draft. He re-joined the Bombers in September only to be cut loose earlier this month. Firlotte registered 49 tackles and three interceptions over four seasons with the Queen’s Gaels.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers topple Calgary Stampeders to clinch playoff spot

The Bombers close out their regular season schedule on Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play