October temperatures stay below normal after bitterly cold start

Winnipeg was on pace for one of the coldest Octobers on record. After the first half of the month, the daily mean temperature put October 2018 in Winnipeg as the coldest start to October in more than 100 years and the second coldest since 1872 (when records began).

Winnipeg had its 2nd coldest first half of October on record, with a mean temperature of 1.8 C. However, maximum temperatures were the coldest on record for the first half of the month, with highs only averaging 5.2 C. #mbwx #ywg pic.twitter.com/JfQycxdUCJ — Weatherlogics (@weatherlogics) October 16, 2018

Winnipeg started off with temperatures comparable to the coolest on record in the city. Here’s the Top 10 coldest Octobers since 1872 from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Year Mean Temperature-October 2002 -0.5° 1887 0.4° 1925 0.6° 1917 0.8° 1919 0.8° 1881 1.3° 1991 1.8° 1878 1.9° 1936 1.9° 1873 2.2°

Of course, the latter half of October was not the same. On Oct. 18, Winnipeg, Gretna, Gimli and Pinawa all set record high temperatures.

Looks like it’s a record. Winnipeg airport temperature reading 23.2° at 3pm. This beats the old record of 22.8° set back in 1914 https://t.co/MFKe5q2mSv — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) October 18, 2018

Winnipeg’s official temperature reading on this day was 23.6° Celsius.

The second half of October helped move the daily mean temperature up slightly. Winnipeg got over 10 C five times bringing the monthly total to seven. As you might expect, with this being a cooler month this is less than normal. Typically the city will reach the 10 C mark 16 times.

Winnipeg finished October with a daily mean temperature of 2.9 C which is below the normal 5 C. It’s the coldest October since 2002 where the daily mean temperature was -0.5 C.

As for precipitation, rain and snow amounts were close to normal. According to ECCC, average rainfall in October is 32.7 mm and average snowfall is 4.8 cm. This month, one measuring site registered 30.4 mm of rain and 5.6 cm of snow.