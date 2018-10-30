Winter is coming but the flu is already in Waterloo

Waterloo Public Health announced that it has recorded the first case of flu ahead of the winter.

A region official would not specify where the first case was recorded due to privacy concerns.

To avoid catching the virus, it is recommended to wash your hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based hand rub and to regularly clean and disinfect common surfaces and items. It is also recommended that you get your flu shot.

If you wish to get a flu shot, they are available from your health care provider as well as at pharmacies, walk-in clinics, public health clinics and community clinics.

While flu-related complications such as pneumonia can affect everyone, those in high-risk groups (the elderly, children under five, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions) are especially vulnerable.

Symptoms of the flu include fevers, chills, cough, runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, muscle ache as well as extreme weakness and tiredness.