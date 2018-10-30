Construction
October 30, 2018 1:28 pm

Gas line rupture closes Kelowna street

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews in Kelowna attended a gas-line break on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are blocking off a neighbourhood street in Kelowna after construction crews struck a gas line this morning.

The Kelowna fire department was on scene, as were Fortis crews plus local police.

Gas could be heard roaring out of the damaged line near the intersection of Glenwood and Richter. Construction crews hit the gas line while trying to put in services for new two housing units.

Fortis crews were on site, looking to shut off the line. Fire crews were also standing by, with the street being blocked off by police and bylaw officers.

 

