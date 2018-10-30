Gas line rupture closes Kelowna street

Emergency crews are blocking off a neighbourhood street in Kelowna after construction crews struck a gas line this morning.

Gas could be heard roaring out of the damaged line near the intersection of Glenwood and Richter. Construction crews hit the gas line while trying to put in services for new two housing units.

Fortis crews were on site, looking to shut off the line. Fire crews were also standing by, with the street being blocked off by police and bylaw officers.