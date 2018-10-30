Crime
October 30, 2018 12:53 pm

Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of Winnipeg man while being cuffed

The death of a 41-year-old man following his arrest by Winnipeg police is under investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, police responded to a disturbance near an east-Winnipeg CN rail line.

As the suspect causing the disturbance was being cuffed, police say he became unresponsive.

The man was taken to Concordia Hopsital and pronounced dead on Friday. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Because this incident involved a fatality, the IIU is investigating. They’re asking anyone with information or video footage that might help in the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

