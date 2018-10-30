Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of Winnipeg man while being cuffed
The death of a 41-year-old man following his arrest by Winnipeg police is under investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, police responded to a disturbance near an east-Winnipeg CN rail line.
As the suspect causing the disturbance was being cuffed, police say he became unresponsive.
READ MORE: Fatal shooting by Winnipeg police officers ‘unavoidable’: IIU
The man was taken to Concordia Hopsital and pronounced dead on Friday. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Because this incident involved a fatality, the IIU is investigating. They’re asking anyone with information or video footage that might help in the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.
WATCH: Transit driver fatally stabbed repeatedly told attacker to exit bus
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.