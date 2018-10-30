Crime
October 30, 2018 12:25 pm
Updated: October 30, 2018 1:26 pm

N.S. man charged with obstruction in connection with N.B., Maine border incident

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP on the scene of a suspicious vehicle on the Canadian side of the Woodstock-Houlton border Friday afternoon.

Provided/John Slipp
A 21-year-old man from Halifax has been charged with obstruction in connection with Friday’s incident at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing.

Bailey Roy, 21, appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday to face the charge. He has been remanded and will reappear in court Thursday morning.

A second person, a 22-year-old man from Middle Sackville, N.S., remains in U.S. custody.

The charge stems from a security incident, where a suspicious vehicle had stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings.

John Slipp took a photo of a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border.

Provided/John Slipp

Police say the two men inside the vehicle were refusing to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officials or police.

The two men were arrested about seven hours after police were first made aware of the incident.

