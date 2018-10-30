N.S. man charged with obstruction in connection with N.B., Maine border incident

A 21-year-old man from Halifax has been charged with obstruction in connection with Friday’s incident at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing.

Bailey Roy, 21, appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday to face the charge. He has been remanded and will reappear in court Thursday morning.

A second person, a 22-year-old man from Middle Sackville, N.S., remains in U.S. custody.

The charge stems from a security incident, where a suspicious vehicle had stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings.

Police say the two men inside the vehicle were refusing to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officials or police.

The two men were arrested about seven hours after police were first made aware of the incident.