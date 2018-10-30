Canada
Hamilton Canada Post workers win $1M lottery prize

Paula Rouleau and Frank Reeves of Hamilton have won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the October 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

A Hamilton couple has won $1 million in the Oct. 20, Lotto 6-49 draw.

Paula Rouleau and Frank Reeves work for Canada Post. They plan to use some of the winnings to take a family vacation.

They are the parents of three kids and grandparents of four.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Queenston Road.

Meanwhile, Katherine Orzel of Waterdown has also won $1 million dollars–a MAXMILLIONS prize in the October 19, LOTTO MAX draw.

Deborah Abbott from Hamilton picked up $100,000 with ENCORE in the same draw.

The 63-year-old office manager, and mother of one, plans on paying some bills, doing home renovations, investing and upgrading an upcoming trip to first class.

