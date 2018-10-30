Crime
October 30, 2018 11:18 am

Police investigating after car crashes into home in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a collision in Bradford caused a car to crash into a house.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday just after 8 a.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Barrie Street and Scanlon Avenue area.

Police say two vehicles collided, causing one of the cars to crash into a home.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle which struck the home was taken to hospital. Police say the 36-year-old woman from Bradford suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Bradford, was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police say a building inspector was called to check the damage to the home.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

