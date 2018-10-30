Keene students learn about local participation in First World War

Nov. 11t, 2018, marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Those who died in the “War to end all wars,” are commemorated on cenotaphs around the country.

But 100 years later, what do we know about these people?

Nathan Gardiner, a student teacher from Trent University in Peterborough, decided to help some North Shore School students learn more about men from Keene, Ont., who went off to war and never came home. T

The four Grade 8 students were sent to the Cenotaph in Keene to each pick out a name. They then looked up the military records for those men online.

Patrick Fisher chose Richard Wedlock

“One of the interesting things is that he had a scar on his left hernia because he had an operation there. It was really cool, just in the fact it said that and that we could know about that a hundred years later,” Fisher says.

READ MORE: Four Canadians who died in World War 1 laid to rest in France

Student teacher Gardiner did a similar project while in university. He found it made a huge impact on his knowledge of those who served in the First World War. He approached his supervising teacher Lori Page to see if it could be repeated by some of the students. She agreed and assigned four boys to the project. As they learned about the soldiers and the war, she was struck by their enthusiasm.

“They are talking about learning, and they’re smiling and they’re sharing what they learned, and they’re emotionally connected to it. So, as a teacher, if students are learning something and there’s that emotional connection, you know that it means something to them,” Page says.

READ MORE: Montreal students make poppies to honour war veterans

The student’s project was documented by a film-maker and the finished film will be shown at the school’s Remembrance Day assembly.