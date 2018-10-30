Missing Asphodel-Norwood teen located in Belleville area
A teenager from Asphodel-Norwood Township reported missing more than a month ago has been located.
Peterborough County OPP say Jaden Burton, 16, was “located in good health” by the Belleville Police Service.
The 16-year-old girl was last seen on Sept. 27 around 9 p.m. She had been at Norwood District High School, about 31.5 kilometres east of Peterborough, earlier in the day.
“The Peterborough County OPP want to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.
