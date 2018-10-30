Bill Kelly: Premier Ford is right to target inter-provincial trade

Truth be told, I haven’t been impressed with a whole lot of Doug Ford’s musings since he became Ontario premier.

Reneging on his promise to continue the basic income pilot project was a slap in the face to low-income workers who are trying to better their situation, and his obsession with the proposed carbon tax, which he labels as a job killer, is questionable, since the best performing provincial economies all have some form of carbon pricing.

Simply put, many of Ford’s policies are hurtful, not helpful to “the little guy” that Ford purports to champion.

But on Monday, Ford raised an issue that could have significant benefits to all of us.

He’s calling for the elimination of crippling inter-provincial tariffs and quotas that cost Canadian consumers millions of dollars annually.

In an era when Canada is seeking free trade deals around the world, it’s ludicrous that we maintain these archaic and prohibitive tariffs that hinder trade within our own country.

It’s not the first time the issue has been addressed but so far, little to nothing has been done about it.

If Ford really wants to help the little guy, and put more money in the pockets of Ontario consumers, he should abandon pursuing frivolous ideas like a buck a beer and use whatever political capital he has to be a champion for eliminating these arduous and hurtful homegrown tariffs.

