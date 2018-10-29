1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton’s south end

Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Monday evening.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to Tomken Road at Highway 407 with reports of a collision just before 7:15 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News the person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. They later died of their injuries.

One party is being transported to trauma centre. Tomken closed between Wilkinson Rd and Farmhouse Ct #Mississauga. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 29, 2018

Police said a second person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The major collision bureau was called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the crash or those with dash camera footage are asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

One driver has succumbed to their injuries. Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage of the investigation. Witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or provide info through Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 30, 2018