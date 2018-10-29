1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton’s south end
Peel Regional Police say a person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Monday evening.
Police said officers and paramedics were called to Tomken Road at Highway 407 with reports of a collision just before 7:15 p.m.
A spokesperson told Global News the person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. They later died of their injuries.
Police said a second person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The major collision bureau was called in to take over the investigation.
Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the crash or those with dash camera footage are asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
