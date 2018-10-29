Active learning classroom under construction at University of Saskatchewan

An active learning classroom is being constructed at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) to allow future educators to engage in innovative teaching strategies.

Officials said the renovation will create an environment that encourages a more interconnected relationship not only between student and teacher, but also among students.

There is no front and back of the classroom, allowing each student equal access to their instructor and teaching resources.

The room will also feature interconnected digital displays, as well as accessible furniture.

The upgrades and new technology are the result of a donation of over $100,000 by Grit and Scott McCreath.

“(U of S College of Education Dean Michelle Prytula) had a dream, articulated it to me and I didn’t think it would be possible for us to create a new state-of-the-art classroom, but really the rest is history,” Grit McCreath said in a press release.

“It is an honour for us to be champions for education. We are so proud that we could make a little bit of a difference to create such a fabulous space for students.”

The renovation to room 1037 on the main floor of the education building is scheduled to be done in January 2019.