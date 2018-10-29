Crime
October 29, 2018 7:35 pm
Updated: October 29, 2018 7:59 pm

Man pleads not guilty to killing 2 people at Fox Creek work camp

By Staff Global News

RCMP say two people have been killed at a work camp southwest of Fox Creek, Alberta after a man attacked people with a knife.

Fletcher Kent, Global News
A A

The man accused in the deaths of two people at a Fox Creek work camp in 2015 has pleaded not guilty because of a mental disorder.

Daniel Goodridge, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, interfering with human remains and three counts of assault with a weapon in the deaths of a man and a woman at an oil work camp at Berland Open Camp.

READ MORE: Two people killed in knife attack at Alberta work camp: RCMP

Story continues below

On June 30, 2015, police received a report that a man killed two people with a butcher knife. There were also reports that the man had, or had attempted to, set the camp on fire.

RCMP responded and a fight occurred. The man was shot a total of 12 times by police but survived.

Alberta’s police watchdog later cleared officers of any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: RCMP cleared after firing over 12 rounds at suspect in fatal knife attack at Alberta work camp

David Derksen, 37, from LaCrete, Alta., and 50-year-old Hally Dubois from Red Deer, Alta., were killed.

Three others were injured, including an RCMP officer.

READ MORE: Man accused in Fox Creek work camp stabbing to go to trial in 2018

Fox Creek is about 263 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The judge-alone trial is scheduled for two weeks.

— With files from The Canadian Press and CJXX

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Berland Open Camp
Daniel Goodridge
fatal alberta work attack
First Degree Murder
Fox Creek
Fox Creek work camp
Second Degree Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News