Man pleads not guilty to killing 2 people at Fox Creek work camp

The man accused in the deaths of two people at a Fox Creek work camp in 2015 has pleaded not guilty because of a mental disorder.

Daniel Goodridge, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, interfering with human remains and three counts of assault with a weapon in the deaths of a man and a woman at an oil work camp at Berland Open Camp.

On June 30, 2015, police received a report that a man killed two people with a butcher knife. There were also reports that the man had, or had attempted to, set the camp on fire.

RCMP responded and a fight occurred. The man was shot a total of 12 times by police but survived.

Alberta’s police watchdog later cleared officers of any wrongdoing.

David Derksen, 37, from LaCrete, Alta., and 50-year-old Hally Dubois from Red Deer, Alta., were killed.

Three others were injured, including an RCMP officer.

Fox Creek is about 263 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The judge-alone trial is scheduled for two weeks.

