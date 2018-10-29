Lethbridge residents safely dispose of old documents, e-waste at free event

More than 100 people stopped by the University of Lethbridge on Monday morning so they could safely dispose of personal documents and computer items.

The university’s Information Technology Services teamed up with Lethbridge Mobile Shredding to offer free shredding of documents and other personal items.

This is the third time the service has been offered, and the event has been dubbed “A Nightmare on Shred Street.”

Volunteers accepted cash and food items for the campus food bank.

Organizers also collected media storage devices and noted that such devices getting into the wrong hands could lead to some sleepless nights.

“You need to take care of your personal information. It’s a prime target for identity theft, and secure destruction is really the safest way that you can take care of all of this,” said the university’s information management and security manager Kevin Vadnais.

“Not only with personal documents and things like that — we’re also taking e-waste and computers and hard drives and securely erasing them as well.”

A Nightmare on Shred Street falls within Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

According to the university, Lethbridge ranked in the top 40 Canadian cities for identity fraud last year.

Lethbridge Police Service has some tips to prevent being victimized.