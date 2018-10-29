VPL receives $5M in largest donation to public library in Canada

The Vancouver Public Library (VPL) has received a historic $5-million donation from the Dilawri Foundation.

The donation allows the library to implement the second phase of its revitalization plan for Vancouver Central Library, which includes additional activity space for the children’s library, a new literacy playground and the addition of new sensory learning elements for children, including those with developmental disabilities.

WATCH: Sneak peek inside Vancouver Public Library’s central library expansion and rooftop garden

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Roberston was on hand for the announcement of the donation, believed to be the largest to a public library in Canada.

VPL recently unveiled a planned rooftop space as part a series of upgrades that include community-gathering spaces, meeting rooms for rent, a reading room, exhibition spaces and an 80-seat theatre.

Construction for Phase 2 of the expansion begins in 2020.