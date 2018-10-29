Canada
October 29, 2018 6:21 pm
Updated: October 29, 2018 6:25 pm

VPL receives $5M in largest donation to public library in Canada

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: While at a media event at the Vancouver Public Library on Monday, outgoing mayor Gregor Robertson tells Global News his plans for after he leaves office. Robertson also shares one of his favourite books.

A A

The Vancouver Public Library (VPL) has received a historic $5-million donation from the Dilawri Foundation.

The donation allows the library to implement the second phase of its revitalization plan for Vancouver Central Library, which includes additional activity space for the children’s library, a new literacy playground and the addition of new sensory learning elements for children, including those with developmental disabilities.

WATCH: Sneak peek inside Vancouver Public Library’s central library expansion and rooftop garden

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Roberston was on hand for the announcement of the donation, believed to be the largest to a public library in Canada.

VPL recently unveiled a planned rooftop space as part a series of upgrades that include community-gathering spaces, meeting rooms for rent, a reading room, exhibition spaces and an 80-seat theatre.

Construction for Phase 2 of the expansion begins in 2020.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dilawari Foundation
libraries in Canada
Vancouver
Vancouver Public Library
Vancouver public library donation
VPL
VPL donation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News