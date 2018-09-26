After years of delays, Vancouver Central Library is set to open its rooftop garden

A planned rooftop garden atop Vancouver Central Library is finally set to open to the public after years of delay.

A greenspace has been in place since the construction of the library back in 1995, but has never opened to the public.

WATCH: What happened to the Vancouver library rooftop park

The garden will open its doors on Saturday as part of an approximately $16-million project that will see the building’s top two floors renovated.

The greenspace is part of a series of library upgrades, including community gathering spaces, meeting rooms for rent, a reading room, exhibition spaces and an 80-seat theatre.

READ MORE: The Vancouver Public Library has worked to open a rooftop garden for 23 years. Where is it?

Vancouver Public Library chief librarian Christina de Castell said they want the space to bring people together, highlighting a 2017 study from the Vancouver Foundation that “talked about people in Vancouver looking for more places to connect with each other.”

“That’s really what we’re addressing here.”

— With files from Ted Chernecki and Jesse Ferreras