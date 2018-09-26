Canada
After years of delays, Vancouver Central Library is set to open its rooftop garden

A planned rooftop garden atop Vancouver Central Library is finally set to open to the public after years of delay.

A greenspace has been in place since the construction of the library back in 1995, but has never opened to the public.

The garden will open its doors on Saturday as part of an approximately $16-million project that will see the building’s top two floors renovated.

The greenspace is part of a series of library upgrades, including community gathering spaces, meeting rooms for rent, a reading room, exhibition spaces and an 80-seat theatre.

READ MORE: The Vancouver Public Library has worked to open a rooftop garden for 23 years. Where is it?

Vancouver Public Library chief librarian Christina de Castell said they want the space to bring people together, highlighting a 2017 study from the Vancouver Foundation that “talked about people in Vancouver looking for more places to connect with each other.”

“That’s really what we’re addressing here.”

— With files from Ted Chernecki and Jesse Ferreras

