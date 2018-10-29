Canada
13-year-old recognized as junior minister during legislative assembly

Cadence Flaata, 13, was honoured as the junior minister on Monday during the legislative assembly at the Saskatchewan legislative building.

Thirteen-year-old Cadence Flaata was recognized as the junior minister during the legislative assembly at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Monday.

Flaata lives with a disability that has limited her mobility and she relies heavily on her parents. To make her feel more included, her father has made it easier for Flaata to carry around her iPad so she can communicate with people around her.

She uses the tools to help her with shooting archery and fishing with the family.

“Cadence is a hero and a role model for people living with disabilities,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

“The Flaatas have done an amazing job of adapting to her abilities to allow her to live her best life and feel inclusive to her community.  It is an honour to have Cadence attend the house today to be recognized as a Junior Minister.”

Melfort RCMP recognized Flaata has an honourary RCMP officer last year during inclusion month.

Flaata received a red serge suit made specifically for her by the RCMP and spent a day with some of the officers.

