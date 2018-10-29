MLA returns to legislature after ousting for inappropriate behaviour

WINNIPEG – A Manitoba backbencher who was kicked out of the governing Progressive Conservative caucus for inappropriate behaviour to female staff says he’ll have a response soon.

Cliff Graydon was ousted by the Tories a week ago and has been on medical leave, but returned to the legislature today.

Graydon did not stop to talk to reporters as they followed him after question period, but as he walked, he said he would have a statement in good time.

Graydon tried to enter two offices on the legislature’s main floor, but his key did not work and he left for the basement.

Media reports earlier this month quoted unnamed sources as saying Graydon invited two women on separate occasions to sit on his lap, and invited another to lick food off his face.

Graydon, in his early 70s, says he intends to serve out his term but will not run for re-election in 2020.

He now sits as an Independent in the legislature.

