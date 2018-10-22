Emerson MLA removed from PC caucus over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

A Manitoba government backbencher who made inappropriate comments to at least one female staff member has been ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Cliff Graydon, who was first elected in 2007, will sit as an Independent.

The Progressive Conservative caucus met Monday morning to decide his fate.

PC Caucus Chair Wayne Ewasko said in a statement Graydon has been removed “effective immediately”.

“While we do not take this decision lightly, it has become apparent that previous attempts with Mr. Graydon to address a pattern of inappropriate behaviour have not succeeded.”

“We have acted fairly, swiftly and respectfully in dealing with this difficult matter while ensuring all policies and procedures were followed and that the privacy and confidentiality of all parties involved were respected,” Ewasko said.

Graydon has acknowledged making comments to one staff member, announcing last week he was taking medical leave and would not be seeking re-election.

Media reports earlier this month quoted unnamed sources as saying Graydon invited two women on separate occasions to sit on his lap,

and invited another to lick food off his face.

