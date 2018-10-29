Alleged drunk driver blows three times the legal limit after multiple vehicle crash in Kelowna

A 36-year-old Kelowna woman is facing impaired driving charges after a three vehicle crash at a busy intersection late last week.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Summit Drive and Glenmore Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a driver of a grey Infinity Q60 SUV was driving over the posted speed limit when the vehicle collided and sheered off a traffic light standard before hitting a grey GMC Terrain waiting to turn left onto Glenmore.

A purple Honda Civic was also rear ended in the chain reaction crash.

Police allege the driver was impaired behind the wheel.

“During interactions with the female driver of the Infinity at the scene, RCMP officers detected signs of suspected alcohol consumption,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “A demand was made and a breath test was performed roadside, which the driver failed. She was subsequently detained and transported to the RCMP detachment where she provided additional samples of her breath, which were more than three times the legal limit.”

All three drivers were assessed on scene by B.C. Ambulance. At least one of them was taken to hospital.

The alleged drunk driver will make a court appearance on Jan. 14, 2019.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to police, is asked to contact RCMP.